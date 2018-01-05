>
>
The luxury of time: designer watches for men

Breguet Tradition wristwatch

 

© Breguet - Breguet Tradition wristwatch
© Breguet
Tradition wristwatch in 18-carat white gold with dial in black electroplated 18-carat gold.

www.breguet.com




  
  
Fashion Editor
16/12/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Men's luxury watches
Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         