Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Fashion Designer
All articles
Watch & learn: autumn/winter's finest women's timepieces
Gucci Signoria in black PVD steel
Gucci
Signoria
in black PVD steel.
www.gucci.com
Fashion Editor
11/11/2009
This season's finest ladies' watches
Ladies' watches
Chaumet Class One XXL chronograph watch in pink gold and diamonds
Hublot Black Pink Bang chronograph watch in ceramic and pink sapphires
Blancpain chronograph watch in steel
Roger Dubuis KingSquare Lady in pink gold and diamonds
Léonard Jumping Hours in ceramic, pink gold and diamonds
Corum Admiral’s Cup Competition in pink gold and diamonds
Ebel 1911 Tekton chronograph watch in steel and diamonds
Louis Vuitton Tambour Diving Lady in steel
Harry Winston Talk To Me in white gold and diamonds
Gucci
Frédérique Constant Love Heart Beat in pink gold-plating and diamonds
Bulgari Assioma D in steel and diamonds
Bertolucci Stria in yellow gold and diamonds
Versace Eon in pink gold-plated steel and diamonds
Dior Mini D in yellow gold and diamonds
