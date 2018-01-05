>
New British Heritage | luxury tweed, plaid & camel coats

 
Luxury tweed, plaid & camel coats
Luxury tweed, plaid & camel coats

New British Heritage

Tweeds, plaids, camels and shearling. Duffles, trenches and hunting jackets. The classics are back!

In 2011 we're looking to the past for this season's outerwear inspiration. The traditional prints and fabrics made a modern reapperance on the catwalks and what better time to reinvent the things that make Britian great?

Classically British tweeds and plaids are just perfect for winter and this season's camel looks wonderful on a classic British trench cut coat.

Check out our favourite outwear, coats and jackets that play on heritage styles and give Britian's style staples a thoroughly modern twist.


Pictured:
Vivienne Westwood Red Label Patchwork Harris Tweed Jacket
£540 - Liberty
