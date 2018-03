Ines & Marechal Lambskin coat

The duffle is another classic military cut that's gained fashionista creditials over the years. The British Navy soldiers of World War 1 started the trend for duffles and Gloverall made them famous. We love the classics but we also love this lambskin remake. Cosy!



Ines & Marechal Lambskin coat

£1,439 - My Theresa