Men's designer watches: new men's designer watches 2011

Discover our selection of men's designer watches. While we ladies have our little black dresses, men have the luxury of big black designer men's watches.



For a few years now, black has been the go to colour for men's designer watches, either through avant-garde black dials or by the choice of black materials (steel, blackened titanium, black ceramic, etc.)



Last year, one of the biggest trends in the world of men's designer watches was seen in the influx of so-called "phantom" watches, models that are black through and through. This year, the trend continues to the point of becoming a staple to count on for many years to come.





