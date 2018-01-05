>
>
Beauty in the buff: nude-coloured accessories
  
Marni beige lambskin Tramp bag
In this article

Marni beige lambskin Tramp bag


Lambskin Tramp bag, Marni, around £770

www.marni.com
Fashion Editor
08/05/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         