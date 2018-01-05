Albums
Beauty in the buff: nude-coloured accessories
Marni beige lambskin Tramp bag
Marni
, around £770
www.marni.com
08/05/2010
Nude accessories for sping/summer 2010
Nude accessories
Gianfranco Ferré pleated satin bag with Swarovski crystals
Cesare Paciotti beige shoes with 4¾ inch pyramid heel
Feminine
Louis Vuitton Coin Purse Chapeau in rose florentin and Monogram Vernis leather
Nina Ricci beige leather belt
Philip Treacy for Valentino lace court shoe
Fendi Firenze handbag in natural leather
Paule Ka nude horsehair hat
Hugo Boss Black beige hobo bag in nappa leather, suede and snake leather
