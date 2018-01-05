Albums
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty in the buff: nude-coloured accessories
Paule Ka nude horsehair hat
hat
,
Paule Ka
, around £130
www.pauleka.com
Fashion Editor
08/05/2010
Nude accessories for sping/summer 2010
Nude accessories
Gianfranco Ferré pleated satin bag with Swarovski crystals
Cesare Paciotti beige shoes with 4¾ inch pyramid heel
Marni beige lambskin Tramp bag
Louis Vuitton Coin Purse Chapeau in rose florentin and Monogram Vernis leather
Nina Ricci beige leather belt
Philip Treacy for Valentino lace court shoe
Fendi Firenze handbag in natural leather
Powdery
Hugo Boss Black beige hobo bag in nappa leather, suede and snake leather
