>
>
Statement Bangles and Bracelets
  
Emilio Pucci painted wood bangles
In this article

Emilio Pucci painted wood bangles


Painted wood bangles, Emilio Pucci, around £130

www.emiliopucci.com
Fashion Editor
03/09/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         