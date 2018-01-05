Albums
Statement Bangles and Bracelets
Escada gold-plated Massai bracelet
Escada
, around £550
www.escada.com
03/09/2009
Statement Bangles and Bracelets
Selection of oversized bracelets
Céline plexiglass bracelets set with silver-plated metal
Giorgio Armani resin bracelets
Hermès Balcon du Guadalquivir enamel bracelets
Yves Saint Laurent silver-plated cuff bracelet
Emilio Pucci painted wood bangles
Burberry wood and alligator skin square bangle
Michael Teperson ostrich bangles
Sonia Rykiel resin cuff bracelets
Jean Paul Gaultier black plexi cuff bracelet with brass bee detail
Wunderkind lizard skin bracelets
