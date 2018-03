'Perles et Noeud' bracelet © Chanel Pearls are back! Pearl jewellery is the last word in luxury and looks so classy and sophisticated.



Pearls worn around the neck, dangling from the ears or wrapped around a finger looks lovely and adds a vintage feel.



Pearls are a jewellery box must!



Browse through these beautiful accessories, featuring precious pearls, mother-of-pearl and pearl jewellery in pink and gold...







CG, CB