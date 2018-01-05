>
>
Pearls: luxury pearl jewellery

Breguet La Rose de la Reine necklace - Breguet pearl necklace

 

Refined

- Breguet La Rose de la Reine necklace - Breguet pearl necklace
La Rose de la Reine long necklace set with 185 Akoya pearls and white gold brooch featuring a cameo  and bow, paved with 68 diamonds, Breguet, p.o.a.

www.breguet.com
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




  
  
Fashion Editor
16/03/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         