>
>
Pearls: luxury pearl jewellery

Van Cleef & Arpels Napoli gold pearl necklace - Van Cleef & Arpels pearl necklace

   

Precious

- Van Cleef & Arpels Napoli gold pearl necklace - Van Cleef & Arpels pearl necklace
Napoli necklace featuring diamond and 5 pear-shaped cultured gold pearls, Van Cleef & Arpels, p.o.a

www.vancleef-arpels.com


Also in Luxe:
> Label profile: Chanel
> The gift of time: Ten best timepieces
> Glycolic acid peels - tried and tested
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




  
 
Fashion Editor
16/03/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         