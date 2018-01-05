Women's rings - spring 2010

Fabergé

Spring is here! Clear out your wardrobes, shake out your jewellery box - the new season has started and we need something to welcome it in. We're putting together our gorgeous new looks for s/s 2010 and accessories are an integral part... From precious and colourful, to delicate and refined .. there's a ring here for you. As Beyonce says 'if you like it then you shoulda put a ring on it'. We couldn't agree more.



Left:



Tree Root ring in silver and 18 carat yellow gold set with 660 natural and untreated yellow, orange and brown diamonds for a total of 6.54 carats, and a natural and untreated brown diamond of 13.20 carats as the centre stone, Fabergé, p.o.a.



www.faberge.com