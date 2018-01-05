Shavata Brow Studio at Urban Retreat, Harrods

|
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
|Article in images
|
|
There are several Shavata Brow Studio’s and Lash Lounges around the UK, so you’re never too far away from perfect eyebrows.
Our favourite is tucked away in the UK’s most famous department store.
Shavata has worked in the beauty industry for over 20 years and is known as the Brow Queen of the UK for good reason: Her eye is unrivalled and, by using threading, hot wax and her own line of tweezers for shaping, her methodology is quick and relatively pain-free!
Shavata believes that, however good you are at shaping your own brows, you will notice a huge difference if you have them professionally manicured.
|
Fashion Editor
23/11/2009
|
Article Plan Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London ▼
|