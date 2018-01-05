Shavata Brow Studio at Urban Retreat, Harrods The Shavata Brow Studio at Urban Retreat, Harrods Shavata Brow Studio at Urban Retreat

5th floor (door 5), Harrods, Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7XL

+44 (0)20 7893 8333

www.shavata.co.uk / www.urbanretreat.co.uk There are several Shavata Brow Studio’s and Lash Lounges around the UK, so you’re never too far away from perfect eyebrows. Our favourite is tucked away in the UK’s most famous department store.



Harrods is home to the glorious Urban Retreat day spa - one of the largest spas in the world - 22,000ft of beauty heaven!



Within these hallowed walls is the Shavata Brow Studio where the Brow Queen has her thrown. Shavata has worked in the beauty industry for over 20 years and is known as the Brow Queen of the UK for good reason: Her eye is unrivalled and, by using threading, hot wax and her own line of tweezers for shaping, her methodology is quick and relatively pain-free! Shavata She’s developed quite a following of loyal clients and celebrities. If the eyes are the windows to your soul then surely they deserve a decent frame. Shavata believes that, however good you are at shaping your own brows, you will notice a huge difference if you have them professionally manicured.



It is the equivalent to a mini face-lift, but takes no longer than 15 minutes.





