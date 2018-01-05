Babylon and the Kensington Roof Gardens Babylon at the Roof Gardens in Kensington

99 Kensington High Street, London, W8 5SA+44 (0) 207 368 3993 The award-winning Babylon restaurant sits just above the Kensington Roof Gardens – a spectacular position high above Kensington High Street that looks out over London.

The views from the restaurant are among the best in the capital but if the terrace is a little chilly you can enjoy the spectacle from a window side table – if you arrive early! Recently revamped Babylon is a destination eatery – at the top of any ‘must do list’ of London.



The food is delicious and the wine list extensive and well thought out. Friendly staff can tell you everything you need to know about the mouth-watering menu and recommend an accompanying wine or, better still, divine Babylon cocktail.

The atmosphere is relaxed and sophisticated; guests at Babylon make a real effort – particularly on the weekend. Friday and Saturday nights are the best time to visit as one can purchase entry to the Roof Gardens nightclub after the meal. Beautiful and decedent diners get the party started on the 7th floor before heading down to play in the Roof Gardens.

The club’s dance hall and VIP bar are extremely cool and polished but the surrounding gardens are the true stars of the night. The bountiful outdoor space is jaw-droppingly romantic and all the more astonishing for being one hundred feet from street level.

Babylon and the Roof Gardens are both part of the Virgin Limited Edition collection so the quality and outrageous opulence comes as no surprise. We all wish we could rent Necker Island for a week but if you want just a slice of the high life, 99 Kensington High Street is a good place to start.







