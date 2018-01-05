>
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
JuJu cocktail and champagne lounge

 

JuJu cocktail and champagne lounge - JuJu cocktail and champagne lounge
JuJu cocktail and champagne lounge

JuJu
JuJu 316 – 318 King's Road, Chelsea, SW3 5UH
+44 (0) 207 351 5998 
www.jujulondon.com
JuJu is a new edition to the London bar scene and situated as it is - on the King’s Road in the heart of fashionable Chelsea - it is little wonder that it’s attracted such a buzz. It’s also helped by the fact that this sumptuous little cocktail and champagne lounge won ‘Best New Bar’ at ‘The London Club and Bar Awards 2009’.
JuJu has an extremely impressive drinks menu, with delights such as the "Passion Daisy", an exotic blend of Lemon Vodka, Passoa Liqueur, Passion Fruit Purée and Gomme Syrup.

There's also the delicious "Candy Apple Martini", a heady mix of Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur, Apple Schnapps and Tuaca and, "Midnight in Chelsea", featuring Pear Vodka, Crème de Mûre, Apple Juice, Lemon Juice and Sugar Syrup.

If you prefer, JuJu has a extensive champagne and wine lists but if you really want to splash out, order a bottle of spirits to be served to your table.
Dinner at JuJu can be served up in liquid form - a Martini or champagne cocktail starter, a cocktail long-drink for the main course and one of their Coffee and Dessert cocktails to finish.

If you like your sustenance a little more solid, JuJu also offer a pan-Asian tapas style menu of sharers and finger food.




  
  
Fashion Editor
23/11/2009
