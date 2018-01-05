|
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
|Article in images
The Ivy is one of the most celebrated London restaurants - famed for its longstanding reputation as the restaurant of choice for film, theatre and media glitterati.
Although it’s notoriously difficult to get a reservation at The Ivy, it is not impossible and your perseverance will pay off.
Eating at The Ivy makes you feel like a star and you’re is treated accordingly. Every guest receives the same efficient and faultless service from the well-trained and knowledgeable staff.
The Ivy is in an ideal location for a pre or post-theatre, opera or ballet meal and indeed matinee dining commences at 5.30pm, 7 days a week.
23/11/2009
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
