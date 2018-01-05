The Ivy The Ivy, London The Ivy

1-5 West Street, London, WC2H 9NQ

+44 (0)20 7836 4751

www.the-ivy.co.uk The Ivy is one of the most celebrated London restaurants - famed for its longstanding reputation as the restaurant of choice for film, theatre and media glitterati. Although it’s notoriously difficult to get a reservation at The Ivy, it is not impossible and your perseverance will pay off.



The 90-year-old restaurant remains exceptionally good. The private room on the first floor is often booked out for book launches, celebratory lunches, dinner parties and exclusive soirées.



The menu is unpretentious: an eclectic à la carte selection that also includes a surprising variety of options for vegetarians and vegans. The wine list is wonderfully extensive and naturally there is an impressive selection of Champagne, sparking wine and rosé. Despite its celebrity status, The Ivy is not over-priced - delicious dishes and sumptuous desserts are honestly priced and worth every penny. Eating at The Ivy makes you feel like a star and you’re is treated accordingly. Every guest receives the same efficient and faultless service from the well-trained and knowledgeable staff.



A reservation is naturally the only guarantee for a seat but if you’re passing by, famished from the ballet or theatre and dressed in your finest, then you could try your luck just walking in. In London, a fabulous gown is currency. The Ivy is in an ideal location for a pre or post-theatre, opera or ballet meal and indeed matinee dining commences at 5.30pm, 7 days a week.





