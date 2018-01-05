Gentlemen's Tonic

The Gentlemen's Tonic spa reception



Gentlemen’s Tonic

31a Bruton Place, W1

020 7 297 4343

www.gentlemenstonic.com

London’s metro-sexual male population is expanding - even the most rugged of men are rubbing creams into their creased brows and extolling the virtues of a good cleanse, tone and moisturise regime.

Therefore the popularity of Gentlemen’s Tonic - a day spa exclusively for men in London’s Bruton Place - comes as no great surprise.

The spa has more of a private member’s club atmosphere and is reassuringly masculine. Executives and professionals in immaculate suits descend on Gentlemen’s tonic for expertly executed manicures, eye-brow reshaping, massages and facials. The treatments are performed in clinically clean rooms with none of the femininity expected from a women’s spa.

The ground level floor is an almost traditional barbershop, but for the dark wood, leather and old school style, tempered with music consoles and LCD screens in each private haircutting station. Naturally haircuts and colouring is available alongside traditional wet shaves.

Downstairs the spa offers an impressive array of relaxing or invigorating treatments tailored to the needs of men. It’s a professional and business like approach to well-being that appeals to male opinion of what taking care of yourself should be about.