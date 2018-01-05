The Portobello Hotel

The Portobello's Round Room with original Victorian bath machine



The Portobello Hotel

22 Stanley Gardens, London, W11 2NG

+44 (0) 207 727 2777

www.portobellohotel.co.uk

The Portobello Hotel is a veritable home from home for some of the world’s biggest names in fashion, cinema and music. Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were rumoured to have enjoyed a champagne bath in one of the hotel’s eccentric rooms.

The neo-classical mansion’s unassuming façade - just another chic Victorian mansion - hides a multitude of individually designed rooms and gorgeous personal touches.



Each room carefully nods towards a theme without compromising the chic design ethic - Japanese water gardens, Indian palaces, Moroccan Souks or London Victoriana - it’s the little details that are truly inspired.

The Round Room is a particular favourite for its huge circular bed and antique Victorian bathing machine.



There are other delights to be found here: huge four-poster beds, gold leaf Victorian roll-top baths with clawed feet, views over the pretty rose garden and a private shell grotto.

Rooms have Bang and Olufsen TV’s, four free movie channels and hotel guests receive a 10% discount at the fabulous Julie’s restaurant plus complimentary evening membership at the Cobden Club.

The Portobello is also in a fantastic location on the doorstep of hip Notting Hill, eclectically cool Portobello Road market and the chic boutiques, restaurants and café’s around Kensington Church Street or Westbourne Grove.

