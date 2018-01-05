>
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
The Portobello Hotel

 

The Portobello's Round Room with original Victorian bath machine - The Portobello Hotel
The Portobello's Round Room with original Victorian bath machine

The Portobello Hotel
22 Stanley Gardens, London, W11 2NG
+44 (0) 207 727 2777
www.portobellohotel.co.uk

The Portobello Hotel is a veritable home from home for some of the world’s biggest names in fashion, cinema and music. Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were rumoured to have enjoyed a champagne bath in one of the hotel’s eccentric rooms.

The neo-classical mansion’s unassuming façade - just another chic Victorian mansion - hides a multitude of individually designed rooms and gorgeous personal touches.

Each room carefully nods towards a theme without compromising the chic design ethic - Japanese water gardens, Indian palaces, Moroccan Souks or London Victoriana - it’s the little details that are truly inspired.

The Round Room is a particular favourite for its huge circular bed and antique Victorian bathing machine.

There are other delights to be found here: huge four-poster beds, gold leaf Victorian roll-top baths with clawed feet, views over the pretty rose garden and a private shell grotto.

Rooms have Bang and Olufsen TV’s, four free movie channels and hotel guests receive a 10% discount at the fabulous Julie’s restaurant plus complimentary evening membership at the Cobden Club.

The Portobello is also in a fantastic location on the doorstep of hip Notting Hill, eclectically cool Portobello Road market and the chic boutiques, restaurants and café’s around Kensington Church Street or Westbourne Grove.




  
  
Fashion Editor
23/11/2009
