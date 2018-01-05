|
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
The Portobello Hotel
The Portobello Hotel is a veritable home from home for some of the world’s biggest names in fashion, cinema and music. Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were rumoured to have enjoyed a champagne bath in one of the hotel’s eccentric rooms.
The neo-classical mansion’s unassuming façade - just another chic Victorian mansion - hides a multitude of individually designed rooms and gorgeous personal touches.
The Round Room is a particular favourite for its huge circular bed and antique Victorian bathing machine.
Rooms have Bang and Olufsen TV’s, four free movie channels and hotel guests receive a 10% discount at the fabulous Julie’s restaurant plus complimentary evening membership at the Cobden Club.
The Portobello is also in a fantastic location on the doorstep of hip Notting Hill, eclectically cool Portobello Road market and the chic boutiques, restaurants and café’s around Kensington Church Street or Westbourne Grove.
