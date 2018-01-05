The best London restaurant addresses

|
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
|Article in images
|
|
A perhaps, somewhat, unlikely spot for a Michelin-starred restaurant, Yauatcha sits on the corner of one of London’s oldest fruit and veg markets.
Following the popularity of Hakkasan’s traditional Cantonese lunchtime fare, Yau’s now offering equally delightful dim sum all day long from his Soho tea-house/French patisserie/Chinese restaurant.
The upper portion of the restaurant is given over to delectable cakes and pastries served with over 150 types of tea. However, the magic happens downstairs, in the modern and chic restaurant hall.
Dim sum literally means ‘touch the heart’ and the cuisine at Yauatcha achieves this goal. While Hakkasan is ideal for an evening meal, followed by a wonderful cocktail or two, Yauatcha is best sampled during the day.
Reservations are a good idea at Yauatcha but if you go late afternoon you may be able to get a walk-in.
|
Fashion Editor
23/11/2009
|
Article Plan Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London ▼
|