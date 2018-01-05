>
>
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
Article in images

The best London restaurant addresses

 

Yauatcha: Michelin-starred Dim Sum - The best London restaurant addresses
Yauatcha: Michelin-starred Dim Sum
Yauatcha
15-17 Broadwick Street, Soho, London, W1F 0DL
+44 (0) 20 7494 8888
www.yauatcha.com

A perhaps, somewhat, unlikely spot for a Michelin-starred restaurant, Yauatcha sits on the corner of one of London’s oldest fruit and veg markets.
 
The little sister to the mighty Hakkasan (equally, if not more, well hidden on the other side of Oxford Street), Yauatcha is the second concept restaurant brought to us by Alan Yau.

Following the popularity of Hakkasan’s traditional Cantonese lunchtime fare, Yau’s now offering equally delightful dim sum all day long from his Soho tea-house/French patisserie/Chinese restaurant.

The upper portion of the restaurant is given over to delectable cakes and pastries served with over 150 types of tea. However, the magic happens downstairs, in the modern and chic restaurant hall.

The design sets an ambient tone but the traditional layout gives the place a sociable and friendly air. It’s all hustle and bustle as a never-ending stream of punters tucks into succulent and mouth-watering parcels of joy!

Dim sum literally means ‘touch the heart’ and the cuisine at Yauatcha achieves this goal. While Hakkasan is ideal for an evening meal, followed by a wonderful cocktail or two, Yauatcha is best sampled during the day.
 
Guests are given 90 minutes seating time so the idea is to stop by for a quick bite and get back to Soho’s other distractions, refreshed and relaxed.

Reservations are a good idea at Yauatcha but if you go late afternoon you may be able to get a walk-in.

 

 




  
  
Fashion Editor
23/11/2009
