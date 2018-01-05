The best London hotel addresses The Hempel Hotel

31-35 Craven Hill Gardens, London W2 3EA

Set behind a Georgian façade, the Hempel was London’s first minimalist hotel - clean design and Zen atmosphere are exquisitely presented here.



Even the corridors are a world away from the swirling mass-produced carpets of the capital's chain hotels. The Hempel is so chic and contemporary that it also offers a welcome antidote to the faded and lack-lustre glamour of some of the traditional 5-stars.

The Hempel comprises 50 individually designed bedrooms and suites. Each one calling upon Japanese inspiration and pale colour palettes to create the perfect relaxed ambience. Lady Weinburg (as Hempel is also known) may have declared that she favours style over comfort but the Hempel manages to combine the two; in fact, as with everything in the hotel, they appear to exist in perfect harmony.

In the early days of the hotel, the decoration was so minimalist that guests struggled to find, let alone open the bedroom doors - hidden, as they were, against the seamless white corridor walls.



Bathrooms were also a challenge to locate and light switches foxed even seasoned hotel goers. Over the years, minor changes to the interior have made the hotel design more user-friendly without compromising on the style.



The staff have remained as quietly attentive as ever - exactly what you’d expect from such a discreet and bespoke hotel experience.

The Hempel is also home to the No.35 Restaurant and the No.31 Lounge Bar - both recently reopened - as well as Art Work Space , an independent gallery showcasing up and coming talent from the various disciplines of fine art.







