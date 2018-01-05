>
>
Luxury lifestyle: the 10 best addresses in London
London's Bungalow 8 - The best London clubs and bars
London's Bungalow 8


Bungalow 8
45 St Martins Lane, Covent Garden, London, WC2N 4HX
+44 (0) 872 261 0114 
www.bungalow8london.com

Is has to be said that that the New York original does go harder. But, at the same time, that’s what gives the UK version of the exclusive nightspot, Bungalow 8, its charm and appeal. It's a rather more sophisitcated type of outrageousness than occurs within these hallowed walls.

Bungalow 8, designed by acclaimed Interior Designer, India Mahdaviis, is a classy and discreet private members club. In a city that’s fit to bursting with “members only” establishments and “exclusive” venues, this bar/nightclub manages to rise above it all and offer true refuge from the rabble. You can only get in to Bungalow 8 if you are a member or a guest of one.

Contrary to other clubs claiming exclusivity there is no VIP area - on the basis that if you have membership here, you are already VIP.

Set inside the exclusive Saint Martin’s Lane Hotel, Bungalow 8 is not just an elegant lounge bar. The club features renowned DJs, designer clad staff, rather sumptuous cocktails and more bizarrely karaoke.




  
  
23/11/2009
