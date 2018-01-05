The best spas, beauty parlors & salons The Cobella Aqua salon Cobella Aqua

5 Kensington High Street, London, W8 5NP

+44 (0) 207 937 8888

www.cobella.co.uk Anestis Cobella has achieved something quite extraordinary with this chic little salon and day spa in Kensington. Whilst it looks out over Kensington Gardens on the opposite side of the busy high street, it’s one of London’s best kept secrets. The very first urban day spa to open in the capital, Cobella Aqua has not rested on its laurels. In fact after a recent refit and the introduction of a hair-washing area at the back, the light and airy hair salon is even more comfortable and welcoming. Cobella’s hair salon has an NYC loft style feel. It’s open and urban in its appeal and the black clad staff are attentive, friendly and fun. Juniors make sure you’re well looked after with a constant supply of beverages and glossy magazines. They’re trained in shiatsu massage so when the time comes for your hair to washed; you’re treated to a decedent scalp massage too. For all you can say about the atmosphere and staff, the stylists are the real attraction. Art director Runar, is a superstar of the scissors. His forte is restyles - a consummate professional at turning the average into the superb.



Cobella Aqua's urban day spa Runar has a brilliant eye for what will suit and flatter. Rather than slavishly follow fashion, he's mastered the art of turning catwalk looks into wearable and gorgeous styles. He is also great fun and a long session in his chair flies by in a whirlwind of extravagant tales and wonderful chatter. Across the floor two other Cobella Kensington stalwarts should be given a mention. Style director Sebastien's speciality is extensions and he counts celebrity names amongst his regular clients. Maria, indescribable as her hair changes colour with each visit, is Cobella’s senior colour technician. She is as spectacular at colour and highlights as Runar is at cuts: a little goddess with a tinting brush. Leaving an appointment at Cobella Kensington one feels like a princess - even if one has just parted with a somewhat princely sum - but you get what you pay for at this west London salon.





