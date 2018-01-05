Wedding hats | Fabulous wedding hats and fascinators for weddings

In this article



























Fabulous wedding hats by Jane Taylor



Wedding hats and fascinators for weddings are having a bit of a renaissance. A wedding hat has once again become an essential part of any respectable wedding outfit.



And if you can't face a wedding hat then you have to go for a fascinator. For weddings they couldn't be more perfect.



Nothing says classy like some decent head gear... even an understated flower or a bird cage mini pill-box can make a big impact and take you from drab to fab.



We've scoured the shelves for some fabulous hats and fascinators that you can wear to all those weddings you're invited to this year... even if you're not going to Kate and Wills, you should still wear a hat on the day. As if you need an excuse!





Jane Taylor



Jane Taylor brings elegance and whimsy to millinery and we adore her romantic hat and fasincator creations. She has a studio in South West London where she creates the bespoke and ready-to-wear headpieces that we can't get enough of.



Prices start at £135



