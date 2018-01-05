>
>

Wedding hats | Fabulous wedding hats and fascinators for weddings

 
Fabulous wedding hats by Jane Taylor
In this article
Fabulous wedding hats by Jane Taylor

Wedding hats and fascinators for weddings are having a bit of a renaissance. A wedding hat has once again become an essential part of any respectable wedding outfit.

And if you can't face a wedding hat then you have to go for a fascinator. For weddings they couldn't be more perfect.

Nothing says classy like some decent head gear... even an understated flower or a bird cage mini pill-box can make a big impact and take you from drab to fab.

We've scoured the shelves for some fabulous hats and fascinators that you can wear to all those weddings you're invited to this year... even if you're not going to Kate and Wills, you should still wear a hat on the day. As if you need an excuse!


Jane Taylor

Jane Taylor brings elegance and whimsy to millinery and we adore her romantic hat and fasincator creations. She has a studio in South West London where she creates the bespoke and ready-to-wear headpieces that we can't get enough of.

Jane Taylor Millinery
Prices start at £135

© Jane Taylor
Bianca Ffolkes
03/04/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         