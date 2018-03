Gina Foster Millinery

Gina Foster trained with super legendary milliner Stephen Jones and recently opened her boutique in Kensington, London.



Her hat styles are full of fun shapes and decoration.



If you are looking to treat yourself to some unique headwear take a look at Gina's collection.



From left to right



Young Street - £332

Aubrey Walk - £262

Kensington Place - £823

De Vere Gardens - £170



Image © Gina Foster millinery