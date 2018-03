Selima Hats

Selima's collections are created by crack design team Selima Salaun and Virginie Promeyrat. We love their quirky and whimiscal style.



Find Selima hats on www.net-a-porter.com or nip over to France where you can find them in Le Bon Marche, Paris, Luc Duchene SA, Paris and Tahiti Plague in St Tropez.



Find Selima Hats stockists



Images © Selima Hats