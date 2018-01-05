>
Hitting the highstreet in search of affordable wedding-suitable headwear is not a bad idea at all. John Lewis does a nice range of safe bets from as little as £20

John Lewis

John Lewis Feather Flower Asymmetric Crown Occasion Hat, Dusk £75
John Lewis Bow and Flower Detail Occasion Hat, Blue £60
John Lewis Organza Rose Headband Facinator, Navy £20
Whiteleys Fascinator, Burgundy £39
John Lewis Contrast Stitch Loop Fascinator, Gold £30
John Lewis Satin Loop Headband Fascinator, Teaberry £25
