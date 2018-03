Cozmo Jenks

Miliner Cozmo Jenks designs bespoke and beautiful hats for all occasions. She's designed hats for Kylie Minogue, Jodie Kidd and even members of the royal family. Need a hat for the Royal wedding? Cozmo is your girl. Make an appointment!



Cozmo Jenks

01258 817 888

cozmo@cozmojenks.co.uk