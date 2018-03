Claire's

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Claire's is exclusively for little girls but what's a wedding if not a chance to explore your girlie side?



Hats, fascinators and hair clips can be acquired for pocket money too!



Cream Floral & Lace hair Clip - £5.00

Flower Accent Straw Boater - £14.00

Top Hat Headband - £10.00 SALE ALERT: £5

Ivory Lace Flower Headwrap - £4.50

Feather & Crystal Cluster hair Clip - £7.00

Cool Tone Lily Headband - £4.50