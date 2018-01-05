Philip Treacy

You haven't really worn a hat until you've worn a Philip Treacy.



King of millinery, we bow to his greatness and lust after his gorgeous hats and fascinators! We want them all so much it makes us weep.



Stockists in London include Fortnum & Mason, Peter Jones, Harrods and Fenwick.



You can also find Philip Tracey hats in Moda Rosa (Hampshire), Baska Design (Cambridge), On Your Head Be It (Northampton), Me Me Me Accessories (Newcastle Upon Tyne), Zapatos (Chesire) and more.



