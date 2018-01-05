>
>
Wedding hats | Fabulous wedding hats and fascinators
  
Philip Treacy
In this article

Philip Treacy


You haven't really worn a hat until you've worn a Philip Treacy.

King of millinery, we bow to his greatness and lust after his gorgeous hats and fascinators! We want them all so much it makes us weep.

Stockists in London include Fortnum & Mason, Peter Jones, Harrods and Fenwick.

You can also find Philip Tracey hats in Moda Rosa (Hampshire), Baska Design (Cambridge), On Your Head Be It (Northampton), Me Me Me Accessories (Newcastle Upon Tyne), Zapatos (Chesire) and more.

© Philip Treacy
Bianca Ffolkes
03/04/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         