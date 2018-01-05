>
Yellow accessories for a touch of sunshine

Celine Blossom tote handbag

 

Blossom tote © Céline - Celine Blossom tote handbag
Blossom tote © Céline
This leather Blossom bag is bang on trend. Chocolate brown and bright yellow are a perfect match, and will brighten up your summer in style.

Celine mimosa leather Blossom tote, £881 at Net-a-Porter
Sarah Horrocks
03/08/2009
