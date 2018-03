Boucheron yellow gold ring Tentation Macaron ring ©Boucheron Boucheron drew inspiration from the French culinary delicacy the macaroon for its new Tentation Macaron collection. These irresistible light, round rings come in five succulent flavours (rose, pistachio, chocolate, violet and lemon). Shame someone has already taken a bite...



Boucheron Tentation Macaron ring in yellow gold set with light and dark orange sapphires, £6150

