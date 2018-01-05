Aquarius Horoscope | Aquarius Star Sign

>
Born between the 21st of January and the 19th of February, you're an Aquarius!

Aquarius are naturally ahead of the pack, they stand out because of their intelligence. They're never short of original ideas but they tend not to be that flexible. Their charisma makes them remarkable people.

Aquarius is most compatible with...
Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Aquarius is quite compatible with...
Pisces, Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn

It doesn't look good for Aquarius and...
Cancer, Virgo, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio

Read all about Aquarius...
Element
 Air Vibration  High frequency
Ruling planet Uranus Day Saturday
Symbol The Water Bearer Lucky numbers 2,4
Colour Electirc Blue Flowers Pansy
Birthstone Amethyst Metal Lead
Life's Goal To understand everything Secret wish To be unique

Aquarius Personality Traits

Positive Aquarius Negative Aquarius
Truth-seeker
Honest
Probing
Popular
Amiable
Broad-minded
Creative
Great intellectual power
Love for the new
Ability to communicate
Forms and understands abstract concepts		 Changing
Hesitant
Eccentric
Inefficient fixed ideas
Rebelliousness for its own sake
Coldness
Stubborn
Intractable and contrary
Perverse and unpredictable
Unemotional and detached
Chaotic and rebellious
   

Aquarius horoscope

Check out our free Aquarius horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you !

> Aquarius yearly horoscope

> Aquarius monthly horoscope

> Aquarius daily horoscope

> Aquarius horoscope for tomorrow

Key Aquarius traits


All that you've ever wanted to know about Aquarius: characteristics, traits, destiny...

> All about Aquarius star sign

> Who is Aquarius?
  

Aquarius and love



Check out Aquarius compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

> How to seduce Aquarius
> Sexual partners for Aquarius
> Ideal partner for Aquarius
> What kind of lover is Aquarius?
> Which signs is Aquarius attracted to?
> Aquarius cosmic sex horoscope
