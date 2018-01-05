Aquarius Horoscope | Aquarius Star Sign

Born between the 21st of January and the 19th of February, you're an Aquarius!



Aquarius are naturally ahead of the pack, they stand out because of their intelligence. They're never short of original ideas but they tend not to be that flexible. Their charisma makes them remarkable people.



Aquarius is most compatible with...

Gemini, Libra, Aquarius



Aquarius is quite compatible with...

Pisces, Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn



It doesn't look good for Aquarius and...

Cancer, Virgo, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio



Read all about Aquarius...





See our Horoscopes section