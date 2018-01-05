Aries Horoscope | Aries Star Sign

|
|Born between the 21st of March and the 20th of April, you're an Aries!
Aries is courageous and spontaneous. Lots of self-confidence encourages Aries to take risks, which are sometimes necessary, and sometimes not so.
Aries is most compatible with...
Leo, Sagittarius
Aries is quite compatible with...
Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces
It doesn't look good for Aries and...
Virgo, Scorpio, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, Aries
|Element
|Fire
|Vibration
|Enthusiastic
|Ruling planet
|Mars
|Day
|Tuesday
|Symbol
|The Ram
|Lucky numbers
|1 & 9
|Colour
|Red
|Flowers
|Geranium, Honeysuckle & Sweet Pea
|Birthstone
|Diamond
|Metal
|Iron
|Life's Goal
|Living the moment and thrills
|Secret wish
|To be a leader
Aries Personality Traits
|Positive Aries
|Negative Aries
|Being dynamic
Direct
Positive in attitude
Positive manner
Quick response to situations
Independent
Generous
Optimistic
Enthusiastic
Courageous
|Jealous
Combatative
Destructive
Domineering
Obstinate
Moody
Short tempered
Self-involved
Impulsive
Impatient
