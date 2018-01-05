>
>
>
Aries Horoscope | Aries Star Sign

Aries Horoscope | Aries Star Sign


Born between the 21st of March and the 20th of April, you're an Aries!

Aries is courageous and spontaneous. Lots of self-confidence encourages Aries to take risks, which are sometimes necessary, and sometimes not so.

Aries is most compatible with...
Leo, Sagittarius

Aries is quite compatible with...
Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces

It doesn't look good for Aries and...
Virgo, Scorpio, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, Aries

Read all about Aries...


Element
 Fire Vibration Enthusiastic
Ruling planet Mars Day Tuesday
Symbol The Ram Lucky numbers 1 & 9
Colour Red Flowers Geranium, Honeysuckle & Sweet Pea
Birthstone Diamond Metal Iron
Life's Goal Living the moment and thrills Secret wish To be a leader

Aries Personality Traits

Positive Aries Negative Aries
Being dynamic
Direct
Positive in attitude
Positive manner
Quick response to situations
Independent
Generous
Optimistic
Enthusiastic
Courageous		 Jealous
Combatative
Destructive
Domineering
Obstinate
Moody
Short tempered
Self-involved
Impulsive
Impatient
   

Aries horoscope

Check out our free Aries horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you!

> Aries yearly horoscope

> Aries monthly horoscope

> Aries daily horoscope

> Aries horoscope for tomorrow

Key Aries traits


All that you've ever wanted to know about Aries: characteristics, traits, destiny...

> All about Aries star sign

> Who is Aries?
  

Aries and love


Check out Aries compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

> How to seduce an Aries
> Sexual partners for Aries
> Ideal partner for Aries
> What kind of lover is Aries?
> Which signs is Aries attracted to?
> Aries cosmic sex horoscope
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         