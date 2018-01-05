Aries Horoscope | Aries Star Sign

Born between the 21st of March and the 20th of April, you're an Aries!



Aries is courageous and spontaneous. Lots of self-confidence encourages Aries to take risks, which are sometimes necessary, and sometimes not so.



Aries is most compatible with...

Leo, Sagittarius



Aries is quite compatible with...

Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces



It doesn't look good for Aries and...

Virgo, Scorpio, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, Aries



Read all about Aries...





See our Horoscopes section Element

Fire Vibration Enthusiastic Ruling planet Mars Day Tuesday Symbol The Ram Lucky numbers 1 & 9 Colour Red Flowers Geranium, Honeysuckle & Sweet Pea Birthstone Diamond Metal Iron Life's Goal Living the moment and thrills Secret wish To be a leader

Aries Personality Traits Positive Aries Negative Aries Being dynamic

Direct

Positive in attitude

Positive manner

Quick response to situations

Independent

Generous

Optimistic

Enthusiastic

Courageous Jealous

Combatative

Destructive

Domineering

Obstinate

Moody

Short tempered

Self-involved

Impulsive

Impatient

Aries horoscope Check out our free Aries horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you!



> Aries yearly horoscope



> Aries monthly horoscope



> Aries daily horoscope



> Aries horoscope for tomorrow