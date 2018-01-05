Cancer Horoscope | Cancer Star Sign

|
|Born between the 22nd of June and the 23rd of July, you're a Cancer!
Those born under the Cancer star sign aren't very assertive. They long for relaxation and contemplation. Constantly seeking emotion, they need recognition and respect yet they rarely establish ties with people.
Cancer is most compatible with...
Scorpio, Pisces
Cancer is quite compatible with...
Leo, Virgo, Taurus, Gemini
It doesn't look good for Cancer and...
Sagittarius, Aquarius, Libra, Capricorn, Aries, Cancer
Read all about Cancer...