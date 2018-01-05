>
>
>
Cancer Horoscope | Cancer Star Sign

Cancer Horoscope | Cancer Star Sign


Born between the 22nd of June and the 23rd of July, you're a Cancer!

Those born under the Cancer star sign aren't very assertive. They long for relaxation and contemplation. Constantly seeking emotion, they need recognition and respect yet they rarely establish ties with people.

Cancer is most compatible with...
Scorpio, Pisces

Cancer is quite compatible with...
Leo, Virgo, Taurus, Gemini

It doesn't look good for Cancer and...
Sagittarius, Aquarius, Libra, Capricorn, Aries, Cancer

Read all about Cancer...

Cancer Star Sign

Element
 Water Vibration Mood swings
Ruling planet The Moon Day Monday
Symbol The crab Lucky numbers 3, 7
Colour Silver Flowers Larkspur
Birthstone Pearl (June), Ruby (July) Metal Silver
Life's Goal Reassurance and intimacy Secret wish To feel safe and protected

Cancer Personality Traits

Positive Cancer Negative Cancer
One of the zodiacs enigmas
Emotionally sensitive
Tenacious
Nurturing
Homemakers
Maternal or paternal
Thick skinned
Sympathetic
Imaginative
Emphatic
Romantic
Loyal
Good memory
Love unreservedly
Ambitious
Excellent organisational skills
Fascinating
Alluring
Good with money		 Contradictory
Over sensitive
Negative
Moody
Timid, withdrawn or shy
Over conservative
Over cautious
Open to temptation
Live in the past
Unforgiving
Untidy
Sulky
Tactless and difficult
Inclined to self pity
Dwell on perceived (imaginary) insults and slights
Changeable with opinions and loyalties
Lack stability
Insecure
   

Cancer horoscope

Check out our free Cancer horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you!


> Cancer yearly horoscope

> Cancer monthly horoscope

> Cancer daily horoscope

> Cancer horoscope for tomorrow

Key Cancer traits


All that you've ever wanted to know about Cancer: characteristics, traits, destinys...

> All about Cancer star sign

> Who is Cancer?
  

Cancer and love



Check out Cancer compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

> How to seduce a Cancer
> Sexual partners for Cancer
> Ideal partner for Cancer
> What kind of lover is Cancer?
> Which signs is Cancer attracted to?
> Cancer cosmic sex horoscope
Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 100 baby names fit for a royal
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersGame Of Thrones: the stars in real life
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         