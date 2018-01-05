Cancer Horoscope | Cancer Star Sign

Cancer Star Sign Element

Water Vibration Mood swings Ruling planet The Moon Day Monday Symbol The crab Lucky numbers 3, 7 Colour Silver Flowers Larkspur Birthstone Pearl (June), Ruby (July) Metal Silver Life's Goal Reassurance and intimacy Secret wish To feel safe and protected

Cancer Personality Traits Positive Cancer Negative Cancer One of the zodiacs enigmas

Emotionally sensitive

Tenacious

Nurturing

Homemakers

Maternal or paternal

Thick skinned

Sympathetic

Imaginative

Emphatic

Romantic

Loyal

Good memory

Love unreservedly

Ambitious

Excellent organisational skills

Fascinating

Alluring

Good with money Contradictory

Over sensitive

Negative

Moody

Timid, withdrawn or shy

Over conservative

Over cautious

Open to temptation

Live in the past

Unforgiving

Untidy

Sulky

Tactless and difficult

Inclined to self pity

Dwell on perceived (imaginary) insults and slights

Changeable with opinions and loyalties

Lack stability

Insecure

