Capricorn Horoscope | Capricorn Star Sign

Born between the 21st of December and the 20th of January, you're a Capricorn!



Capricorn is the most reflective, stable, reserved and prudent of all the signs of the Zodiac. Fair and honest, Capricorn can be a somewhat solitary character.



Capricorn is most compatible with...

Taurus, Virgo



Capricorn is quite compatible with...

Aquarius, Pisces, Scorpio, Sagittarius



It doesn't look good for Capricorn and...

Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, Aries, Cancer, Libra



See our Horoscopes section Element

Earth Vibration Strong resilient energy Ruling planet Saturn Day Saturday Symbol The Goat Lucky numbers 2 & 8 Colour Brown Flowers Carnation, Ivy Birthstone Onyx, Garnet Metal Lead Life's Goal To do your best and be

proud of your accomplishments Secret wish To be admired and envyed

Capricorn Personality Traits Positive Capricorn Negative Capricorn Responsible

Patient

Ambitious

Resourceful

Loyal

Superb Organiser

Practical

Determined

Relentless

Practical

Helpful Dictatorial

Inhibited

Conceited

Distrusting

Unimaginative

Suspicious

Resentful

Cold

Selfish

Pessimistic

Obstinate

