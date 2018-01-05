>
Capricorn Horoscope | Capricorn Star Sign


Born between the 21st of December and the 20th of January, you're a Capricorn!

Capricorn is the most reflective, stable, reserved and prudent of all the signs of the Zodiac. Fair and honest, Capricorn can be a somewhat solitary character.

Capricorn is most compatible with...
Taurus, Virgo

Capricorn is quite compatible with...
Aquarius, Pisces, Scorpio, Sagittarius

It doesn't look good for Capricorn and...
Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, Aries, Cancer, Libra

Element
 Earth Vibration Strong resilient energy
Ruling planet Saturn Day Saturday
Symbol The Goat Lucky numbers 2 & 8
Colour Brown Flowers Carnation, Ivy
Birthstone Onyx, Garnet Metal Lead
Life's Goal To do your best and be
proud of your accomplishments		 Secret wish To be admired and envyed

Capricorn Personality Traits

Positive Capricorn Negative Capricorn
Responsible
Patient
Ambitious
Resourceful
Loyal
Superb Organiser
Practical
Determined
Relentless
Practical
Helpful		 Dictatorial
Inhibited
Conceited
Distrusting
Unimaginative
Suspicious
Resentful
Cold
Selfish
Pessimistic
Obstinate
   

Check out our free Capricorn horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you!

All that you've ever wanted to know about Capricorn characteristics, traits, destiny...

Check out Capricorn compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

