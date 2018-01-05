Capricorn Horoscope | Capricorn Star Sign

|
|Born between the 21st of December and the 20th of January, you're a Capricorn!
Capricorn is the most reflective, stable, reserved and prudent of all the signs of the Zodiac. Fair and honest, Capricorn can be a somewhat solitary character.
Capricorn is most compatible with...
Taurus, Virgo
Capricorn is quite compatible with...
Aquarius, Pisces, Scorpio, Sagittarius
It doesn't look good for Capricorn and...
Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, Aries, Cancer, Libra
Read all about Capricorn...
|Element
|Earth
|Vibration
|Strong resilient energy
|Ruling planet
|Saturn
|Day
|Saturday
|Symbol
|The Goat
|Lucky numbers
|2 & 8
|Colour
|Brown
|Flowers
|Carnation, Ivy
|Birthstone
|Onyx, Garnet
|Metal
|Lead
|Life's Goal
|To do your best and be
proud of your accomplishments
|Secret wish
|To be admired and envyed
Capricorn Personality Traits
|Positive Capricorn
|Negative Capricorn
|Responsible
Patient
Ambitious
Resourceful
Loyal
Superb Organiser
Practical
Determined
Relentless
Helpful
|Dictatorial
Inhibited
Conceited
Distrusting
Unimaginative
Suspicious
Resentful
Cold
Selfish
Pessimistic
Obstinate
