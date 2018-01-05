Gemini: all about Gemini star sign

>
Earth Air Fire Water - Which sign are you?
Geminis are the twins, they have a double personality and are searching for their counterpart. There is no sign as ambivalent as Gemini. Those born under this star sign love communicating and are very sociable.

Polite and with a pleasant manner, they are able to adapt easily, they are flexible and intellectually curious.

At ease with any task that requires ideas to be discussed, and with a great sense of humour, Geminis are the life and soul of the team. But they can also come across skilful and cold, even, in certain situations.

Masters in the art of double-dealing, these charming Geminis easily get people on their side and are naturally seductive. Be warned, however, that they could have difficulties remaining faithful.

Sometimes, Geminis want to live for the moment with great intensiity while keeping the distance necessary so they're not swept away by emotion.

Their field of interest is vast but their ability to concentrate tends to remain superficial. In fact, it doesn't take a lot for a Gemini to feel misunderstood. More generally, they tend to take an interest in everything and anything but they struggle to become attached.




  
  
