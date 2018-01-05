>
Libra: all about Libra star sign
Libra: all about Libra star sign

 

Those born under this sign are vastly intelligent and may take an interest in the most diverse subjects. Artistic activities like music and painting are favourites of theirs. They have a great desire for harmony.

Naturally sociable and gentle, Librans loathe fury and violence and appreciate untroubled, graceful behaviour.

Libra, advocate of non-violence, is a charmer who will always be willing to do a favour.

Librans are elegant, dress with taste, and are sought after for their friendly conversation and accommodating attitude.

Optimistic by nature, Librans make friends and find support easily as people spontaneously want to get to know them.

Naturally carefree and easygoing, their greatest wish is to live in peace and please others. Librans are also willing to make some concessions to avoid heated discussions and arguments. Passionate about justice, Librans react violently if this is threatened.

Very sentimental, Librans will experience intense but short-lived realtionships and because they hate being on their own, they'll quickly find a new partner...




  
  
