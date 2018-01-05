>
Earth Air Fire Water - Which sign are you?
Aries: all about Aries star sign

 

Aries is instinctive and overflowing with ardour and energy. Courageous and spontaneous, Arians are also unruly. Lots of self-confidence encourages Aries to take risks, which are sometimes necessary, and sometimes not so.

Arians are an impulsive bunch, often steaming ahead without always considering all the consequences of their actions. Their reactions are fast, instant even, which can lead to long discussions, as well as frequent disputes...

Hardworking and power-hungry since childhood, Aries is capable of generating an idea every second. Will they have the time to bring all those ideas to life? Not necessarily because they'll soon be inspired by another idea!

Arians are as brave and as confident as they come but they're not necessarily very diplomatic.

Their love life is a reflection of themselves: full of struggles and enthusiasm. To reach a balance in this area of their life, they'll have to curb their tendency to want to dominate, and instead work on their perseverance and patience. A compromise that isn't obvious, especially in view of their legendary headbutting...




  
  
