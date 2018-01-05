Capricorn: all about Capricorn star sign The extreme determination, perseverance, levelheadedness and patience of the native Capricorn makes it the most reflective, stable, reserved and prudent of all the signs of the Zodiac.



Before becoming a reality, plans are carefully thought through, calculated, checked then closely monitored through to the end.



For Capricorns, time is of secondary importance. Stoical in the face of adversity, they're not easily influenced or self-indulgent. Fair and honest, they are solitary characters.



Yet behind this hermetic shell and apparent composure hides acute sensitivity and emotional awareness. Very structured, they know how to stay themselves, loyal to their principles and that applies in all circumstances.



Naturally quite cold and reserved, Capricorns are unlikely to fall head over heels in love. Shy and reluctant to show their feelings, their love life will nevertheless emerge from a stable and solid union.



Capricorns are ambitious and their career path follows an ascending, steady curve as they patiently and methodically build their destiny. They have a gift for handling diverse responsibilities so long as they can take the time to integrate their principles.





