With which star signs are you most compatible? The answer depends on your horoscopes compatibility.



Horoscope compatibility doesn't just depend on star signs (Aries, Leo, Aquarius, etc) but also on the elements (water, earth, fire, air) that these star signs belong to. And that's where things become complicated!



For two people to be as compatible as possible, their elements should be compatible, or their star signs should belong to the same element.



However, there are exceptions!



