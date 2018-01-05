>
Libra Horoscope | Libra Star Sign

Born between the 24th of September and the 23rd of October, you're a Libra!

What you see is what you get with a Libran. The least complicated of all the signs, Librans are diplomatic, kind, affectionate, artistic and refined.

These traits tend to help Librans socially - others can't help but flock towards you. Although you have the uncanny way of getting your own way this is just because of your charisma, gentle temperament and unfaltering optimism. 

For the most part Librans paint a positive picture of the world; with that winning smile and adaptable personality you will always land on your feet.

Libra is most compatible with...
Aquarius, Gemini, Libra

Libra is quite compatible with...
Scorpio, Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo

It doesn't look good for Libra and...
Pisces, Taurus, Capricorn, Aries, Cancer

Read all about Libra...
Element
 Air Vibration Unsteady
Ruling planet Venus Day Friday
Symbol The Scales Lucky numbers 6, 9
Colour Blue Flowers Rose, Cosmos, Hydrangeas
Birthstone Opal Metal Copper
Life's Goal To be true to yourself Secret wish To have an uncomplicated and easy existance

Libra Personality Traits

Positive Libra Negative Libra
Diplomatic
Graceful
Peaceful
Idealistic
Hospitable
Alert
Charming
Balanced
Just
Honest		 Superficial
Vain
Indecisive
Unreliable
Changable
Insincere
Detached
Selfish
Shallow
Careless
   

Libra horoscope

Check out our free Libra horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you!


Key Libra traits


All that you've ever wanted to know about Libra: characteristics, traits, destiny...

Libra and love



Check out Libra compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

