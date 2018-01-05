Libra Horoscope | Libra Star Sign

Born between the 24th of September and the 23rd of October, you're a Libra!



What you see is what you get with a Libran. The least complicated of all the signs, Librans are diplomatic, kind, affectionate, artistic and refined.



These traits tend to help Librans socially - others can't help but flock towards you. Although you have the uncanny way of getting your own way this is just because of your charisma, gentle temperament and unfaltering optimism.



For the most part Librans paint a positive picture of the world; with that winning smile and adaptable personality you will always land on your feet.



Libra is most compatible with...

Aquarius, Gemini, Libra



Libra is quite compatible with...

Scorpio, Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo



It doesn't look good for Libra and...

Pisces, Taurus, Capricorn, Aries, Cancer



