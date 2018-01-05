Horoscope and love As a Virgo, how well do you get on with a Taurus? Or are you better matched to a Sagittarius? Maybe a Leo? To help you decrypt your love horoscope, here are a few pointers on love compatibility between star signs.



Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Fire signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Air signs: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius



1. Water signs get on well with earth signs

2. Air signs aren't very compatible with air signs

3. Fire signs aren't made for living with water signs

4. Similar signs understand each other too well to get along