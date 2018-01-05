>
Love horoscope

With which star sign are you compatible in love? What does your love horoscope predict this year? Are you in for a summer of love?

Discover all our free tools and articles to calculate your love destiny and love horoscope.

And don't forget to consult our free tarots to find out what the year has in store in the way of love.

Love horoscope of the day

When are you going to meet The One? Are you made for each other? Is your relationship going to last? Consult your love horoscope!
 

Horoscope and love

As a Virgo, how well do you get on with a Taurus? Or are you better matched to a Sagittarius? Maybe a Leo? To help you decrypt your love horoscope, here are a few pointers on love compatibility between star signs.

Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces
Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn
Fire signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius
Air signs: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

1. Water signs get on well with earth signs
2. Air signs aren't very compatible with air signs
3. Fire signs aren't made for living with water signs
4. Similar signs understand each other too well to get along
