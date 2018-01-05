Aries astro seduction: dancing together

Question 2/5 :



You've just been dancing with him and getting very close! Five minutes later... • You get to know all his friends and have a good laugh with all of them • You tell him: "It's too hot in here, and there are too many people! Don't you want to go get some fresh air?" • You let out a sigh and declare how tired you are before going home to bed



