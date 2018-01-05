Albums
Love Horoscopes | Seduce a man by his star sign
Article in images
Cancer astro seduction: not in a good mood
Question 3/5 :
Cancers are said to be moody people and today, your's isn't in a very good mood at all:
• You take him to see a funny film to take his mind off things
• You ask him what's up with him
• You first give him a hug then tell him that he seems a bit sad
3
Horoscopes Editor
09/06/2011
Article Plan
Love Horoscopes | Seduce a man by his star sign
▼
Aries astro seduction quiz
Aries astro seduction: dancing together
Aries astro seduction: first date
Aries astro seduction: surprise dinner
Aries astro seduction: risky project
Taurus astro seduction quiz
Taurus astro seduction: choice of restaurant
Taurus astro seduction: outfit for first date
Taurus astro seduction: gift for new house
Taurus astro seduction: time to kill
Gemini astro seduction quiz
Gemini astro seduction: culture
Gemini astro seduction: invitation
Gemini astro seduction: first kiss
Gemini astro seduction: spending Sunday together
Cancer astro seduction quiz
Cancer astro seduction: feeling unwell
Cancer and the blues
Cancer astro seduction: gaffe to avoid
Cancer seduction quiz: make him yours forever
Leo astro seduction quiz
Leo astro seduction: in the limelight
Leo astro seduction: gift idea
Leo astro seduction: gaffe to avoid
Leo astro seduction: little white lie
Virgo astro seduction quiz
Virgo astro seduction: he's waiting for you
Virgo astro seduction: secrets
Virgo astro seduction: romantic weekend
Virgo astro seduction: first night
Libra astro seduction quiz
Libra astro seduction: interests
Libra astro seduction: dinner in a rush
Libra astro seduction: gaffe to avoid
Libra astro seduction: flirting with other women
Scorpio astro seduction quiz
Scorpio astro seduction: first date
Scorpio astro seduction: bad mood
Scorpio astro seduction: surprise trip
Scorpio astro seduction: telling you he loves you
Sagittarius astro seduction quiz
Sagittarius astro seduction: romantic weekend
Sagittarius astro seduction: he's gone away without you
Sagittarius astro seduction: gaffe to avoid
Sagittarius astro seduction: lazy Sunday morning
Capricorn astro seduction quiz
Capricorn astro seduction: favourite flaw
Capricorn astro seduction: getting steamy
Capricorn astro seduction: plans for the weekend
Capricorn astro seduction: unexpected house move
Aquarius astro seduction quiz
Aquarius astro seduction: discussion
Aquarius astro seduction: at the cinema
Aquarius astro seduction: left on your own at a party
Aquarius astro seduction: birthday present
Piscean astro seduction quiz
Pisces astro seduction: chatting to a Pisces
Pisces astro seduction: first kiss
Pisces astro seduction: surprise birthday present
Pisces astro seduction: autumn blues
