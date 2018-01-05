>
>
Love Horoscopes | Seduce a man by his star sign
Article in images

Sagittarius astro seduction: lazy Sunday morning

 


Question 5/5 :

He's lounging around in his old, threadbare dressing gown:
 •  You tell him in a maternal tone: "Get dressed, you!"
 •  You copy him and stay in your PJs
 •  He can do what he likes but you're getting dressed


  
  


5
Horoscopes Editor
09/06/2011

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         