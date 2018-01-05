>
>
Love Horoscopes | Seduce a man by his star sign
Article in images

Capricorn astro seduction: getting steamy

 


Question 3/5 :

You've been kissing and things start to get a bit steamy. You go for it:
 •  In front of a log fire
 •  In a lift
 •  In his car (while he's driving)


  
  


3
Horoscopes Editor
09/06/2011

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         