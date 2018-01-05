Capricorn astro seduction: unexpected house move

Question 5/5 :



You'd like to spend the day with him but he's offered to help one of his mates move house: • You target his weak spot by kissing him on his neck and insisting that he stays with you • You make up a huge lie for him to tell to his friend. At the same time, you demonstrate that you've got a great imagination • You offer to help out too



