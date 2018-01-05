>
>
Love Horoscopes | Seduce a man by his star sign
Article in images

Capricorn astro seduction: unexpected house move

 


Question 5/5 :

You'd like to spend the day with him but he's offered to help one of his mates move house:
 •  You target his weak spot by kissing him on his neck and insisting that he stays with you
 •  You make up a huge lie for him to tell to his friend. At the same time, you demonstrate that you've got a great imagination
 •  You offer to help out too


  
  


5
Horoscopes Editor
09/06/2011

Latest… 05/01/2018
