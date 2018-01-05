>
>
Love Horoscopes | Seduce a man by his star sign
Article in images

Aquarius astro seduction: left on your own at a party

 


Question 4/5 :

He takes you to a party at a friend's house but leaves you in the lurch and "forgets" to talk to you:
 •  You enjoy the party anyway
 •  You call him on his mobile and say "Er, I'm still here you know, had you forgotten about me?"
 •  You track him down and plant a big kiss on his lips in front of everybody


  
  


4
Horoscopes Editor
09/06/2011

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornWinter nail inspiration
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramNew celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         