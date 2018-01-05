>
>
Love Horoscopes | Seduce a man by his star sign
Article in images

Libra astro seduction quiz

 

- Libra astro seduction quiz


Question 1/5 :

So that he notices you, what sort of an outfit do you go for?
 •  Very feminine
 •  Quirky
 •  A bit of bling


  
  


1
Horoscopes Editor
09/06/2011

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformTen men who you don’t want to marry
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         